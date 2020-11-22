DigitalBridge to acquire Switch for $11 billion for its data centers

DigitalBridge Group agreed to acquire Switch, a leading colocation data center operator, for $34.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $11 billion, including the assumption of debt.
Switch, which was founded in 2000, operates SuperNAP data center campuses in Las Vegas, Reno, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company touts its high-resiliecy and high-security designs for mission critical workloads in its "Class 5" data centers. The company boasts zero downtime since company inception (2001). The Switch data centers are powered by 100% renewable energy.
"Today's announcement is an important step towards our long-term vision for the growth and evolution of our company. Through this partnership we will be ideally positioned to continue to meet strong customer demand for Switch's environmentally sustainable Tier 5 data center infrastructure," said Switch Founder and CEO, Rob Roy. "Following our expansion into a Fifth Prime campus last year, and with our plan to construct more than 11 million additional square feet of capacity through 2030, Switch's strategic position has never been stronger. The combination of our advanced data center infrastructure, significant expansion capacity in our land bank, and a new partnership with experienced digital infrastructure investors lays a strong foundation for Switch's continued industry leading growth."
Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge, said, "At DigitalBridge, we are building the world's leading global digital infrastructure investment platform, and this transaction allows us to partner with one of the industry's fastest growing and highest quality data center portfolios. Rob and his team share our vision for the future of communications infrastructure, making us the ideal partner to scale their business both domestically and internationally to meet the exponentially rising demand from large enterprise customers looking for mission critical digital infrastructure. "
