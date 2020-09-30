DC BLOX buys dark fiber assets from Light Source and Ascendent

DC BLOX, which operates data centers across the southeastern U.S., has acquired the southeastern fiber assets from Light Source Communications and Ascendant Capital Fiber, including a unique dark fiber network connecting South Carolina to Georgia that is currently in development.

DC BLOX recently unveiled plans for a new Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The acquisition positions DC BLOX as a premier vertically integrated digital infrastructure, data center and connectivity provider in the Southeastern United States.

Construction is already underway on the high-capacity, long-haul dark fiber route that will run from the Myrtle Beach CLS through Charleston, Augusta, and downtown Atlanta’s major connectivity centers, landing in Lithia Springs, GA. The CLS and the terrestrial dark fiber route are both planned to be completed in 2023. The nearly 500-mile route will carry high-capacity dark fiber as well as a duct bank for future cables and can also serve as a diverse geographic route from Ashburn, Virginia, to the Southeastern region.

“Pete and I are thrilled to join forces with DC BLOX, a company we have long admired that has been leading digital infrastructure enablement throughout the Southeast,” stated Debra Freitas, CEO of Light Source. “This new fiber route will serve hyperscale customers and communications providers who need high-capacity, economical access to Atlanta from cities and counties to the East all the way to the coast. It will also benefit underserved rural areas across South Carolina and Georgia that are working to build out regional broadband networks for their communities.”

