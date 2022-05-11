DC BLOX builds Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach

DC BLOX unveiled plans for a new Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to anchor subsea cable systems connecting North America's Southeast region with other continents.

DC BLOX’s planned Myrtle Beach CLS is designed to withstand a category 5 hurricane, is engineered to Uptime Institute’s Tier III standards, and will be SOC 2 Type II and NIST 800-171 compliant.

“The Southeast is exploding with opportunity and investments in digital infrastructure are key to its growth,” states Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX. “We are proud to announce plans for our seventh connected data center facility in the Southeast with this new Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach, SC. Our continued investments in data centers and network infrastructure are a benefit to hyper-scalers, carriers, and enterprises across the region. This new project represents a turning point for DC BLOX as we continue to scale and realize our vision to serve locally and connect globally.”

The Myrtle Beach CLS, to be located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP), will be DC BLOX’s second location in South Carolina. The company’s Greenville S.C. facility opened in January, 2022 and is currently expanding with a second data hall of over 9,000 square feet to accommodate a large enterprise customer.

DC BLOX plans for its new CLS to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

