CoreSite enhances its Open Cloud Exchange

CoreSite announced a series of network service enhancements for its Open Cloud Exchange (OCX), including automating additional provisioning functionality within AWS and Microsoft Azure Cloud and direct cloud-to-cloud communication capabilities on CoreSite’s fully managed virtual routers.

Additional benefits

Rapidly scale and deploy new applications across multiple U.S. markets using inter-market connectivity

Improve network performance and security with guaranteed private network isolation, throughput and lower latency compared to public internet connections

Increase speed to market and gain greater control and optionality

Recoup expensive cloud egress fees and redirect funds and internal resources to other business priorities

“The Open Cloud Exchange provides our diverse customer base with the fastest and most secure way to interconnect their private infrastructure with public cloud resources – and to interoperate with each other. We make it simple by providing our Service Delivery Platform where customers can instantly scale by turning up or turning down virtual routers in their environment with just a few clicks of their mouse,” said Brian Warren, SVP of Development and Product Management at CoreSite.

