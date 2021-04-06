Construction begins on Farice cable from Iceland to Ireland

Construction is underway for Farice's new IRIS Subsea Telecoms Cable System from Iceland to Galway, Ireland.
Earlier this month, SubCom’s cable installation vessel the CS Durable landed the cable successfully at Thorlakshofn beach in Iceland. Subcom said deployment is expected to advance at approximately 20-200 km per day with a target burial depth of 1.5m beneath the seabed in water depth of up to 1,500m. Work on the terrestrial section of underground duct and a termination station in Galway, Ireland and Thorlakshofn, Iceland has taken place and the sites are ready to connect the submarine cable system. The final splice and completion of marine work ia anticipated in mid-August 2022.
The IRIS system will be the third submarine fibre optic cable system connecting Iceland with Europe.
https://www.subcom.com/documents/2022/Farice_IRIS_Marine_Installation_SubCom_23MAY2022.pdf
IRIS, a new six-fiber pair undersea cable system, will connect Iceland and Ireland with up to 108 Tbps of system capacity.Farice, the international connectivity provider fully owned by the Icelandic Government, has selected Subcom as the primary contractor.Currently, there are two other submarine cable systems that connect Iceland to Europe – FARICE-1 (2003) and DANICE (2009). IRIS will be approximately 1,700 km in length and connect south west...
