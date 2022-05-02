CommScope introduces XGS-PON

CommScope introduced a suite of XGS-PON solutions for both greenfield FTTH and fiber-deeper scenarios. The suite features a flexible architecture; open, interoperable components; and dynamic, cloud-based operation.

There are four components: new CommScope FLX PON OLT and ONU portfolio, ServAssure domain management and ServAssure NXT performance management software, fiber connectivity solutions, and engineering and project management services.

Lab trials are expected to begin in Q3.

CommScope says its suite will enable network operators to:

Improve time to revenue and optimize capex through a software-based architecture that enables both disaggregated and aggregated PON architectures as well as the utilization of public and private cloud environments and multi-vendor strategies

Reduce opex, risks, and complexity through software-based domain and performance management—improve visibility into the network and help improve QoE, identify and resolve issues, and reduce truck rolls and repair times

Push technology changes further, faster through an open architecture that can accelerate deployment of new microservices as well as offer a modern, pay-for-use model

“CommScope helped pioneer the modern GPON and EPON access market, and now we’re introducing the next phase of evolution with our cloud-to-edge next-gen XGS-PON suite,” said Ric Johnsen, SVP and President, Connectivity and Cable Solutions, CommScope. “The new PON solution suite leverages our access network expertise to unlock an unmatched range of capabilities in active and passive solutions across the many stages and topologies of fiber deployment. Together with our telco and cable operator customers, as well as new entrants in the FTTH deployment, CommScope will usher in the next generation of high-speed networks to deliver new services and experiences to millions of consumers around the world.”

