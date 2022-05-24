Colt teams with Nour Global for Middle East coverage

Colt Technology Services is working with Nour Global to provide global MPLS and Internet services across the Middle East.

The partnership expands Colt’s presence in key markets like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt with the option to grow with seamless access to the rest of the GCC and North Africa. Nour Global'sGMPLS solution includes Layer-2 last mile and Layer-3 for full any-to-any connectivity that can be tailored to fit a variety of enterprise demands.

“We are proud to being working with Colt and enabling more of its European enterprise customers to land and expand across the Middle East. Nour Global provides a secure and trusted foundation for growing in the region and we look forward to supporting Colt’s success across the Middle East,” said Ghaith Al Khalaileh, Country Manager at Nour Global. “Nour Global combines local knowledge, world-class partners, simple processes, and powerful solutions to enable customers to win and serve customers across the MENA region. Our partnership with Colt is a great milestone for our business as we help more players grow across MENA.”

Nour Global’s services offer global delivery via provider edge routers in three continents as well as globally trusted peering relationships.

https://nourglobal.com