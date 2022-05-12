Colt deploys Ribbon's Session Border Controllers

Colt Technology Services has deployed Ribbon's Microsoft-certified Session Border Controllers (SBCs) as part of its new Colt Intelligent Communications (CIC) with Cloud Session Border Controller offering across Japan.

CIC is an enterprise solution integrating Microsoft's cloud productivity applications with Colt's voice and data networks to securely deliver superior collaboration experiences and business communications services. With CIC, phone calls can be migrated to Microsoft Teams simply by typing an IP address into a web page.

"A secure cloud communication and collaboration solution is a fundamental component of digital transformation for companies of all sizes," said Masato Hoshino, Colt's President and Head of Asia. "CIC and Cloud SBC enable organizations both large and small to benefit from the highest-quality cloud voice experience for Microsoft Teams, without the need to invest in additional hardware and software, and the skills to manage them."

Hoshino added, "Colt's latest investment in its Intelligent Communications offering in Japan makes the migration to Microsoft Teams quick and simple for our customers and the flexibility and agility it delivers will continue to underpin their business objectives in the region long into the future."

https://ribboncommunications.com