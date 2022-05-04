Cisco tunes its predictive analytics engine

Cisco is bringing together new predictive technologies with its broad portfolio of observability, visibility and intelligence technologies to improve reliability and performance across all operational scenarios.

The idea is to offer a predictive analytics engine that leverages telemetry data with predictive models developed with customers across a variety of industry segments to predict user experience issues, providing problem solving options.

“The future of connectivity will rely on self-healing networks that can learn, predict and plan,” said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco. “Our research for predictive networks has been tested and developed with customers, and early adopters are seeing major benefits saving them time and money. The industry has been waiting for secure, proactive networking and only Cisco can do it right.”

https://www.cisco.com/c/m/en_us/solutions/predictive-networks/index.html