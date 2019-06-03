BT signs 5-year preferred cloud deal with AWS

BT’s Digital unit announced a five-year deal naming Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud as it transforms legacy infrastructure and internal applications to a new cloud-first architecture.
Over the next five years, BT intends to continue to make significant investments and use of AWS technology to accelerate its digital transformation with a particular focus on application workloads via containers and serverless technologies.
“We have a big opportunity when it comes to modernising our infrastructure, and our collaboration with AWS is a key one for us as we deliver the transformation needed to accelerate BT,” comments Thomas Dücke, Chief Operating Officer, BT Digital.
Adolfo Hernandez, Vice President and General Manager, Telecom Global Industry Business Unit, AWS, says: “BT’s move to cloud-first applications can help reduce IT maintenance costs, streamline operations and help it better adapt to evolving customer needs. Plus, the AWS pay-as-you-go model offers flexibility so BT only pays for the IT needed.”
https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-signs-five-year-agreement-with-aws-as-preferred-cloud-provider-for-internal-applications-to-accelerate-its-digital-transformation/
Google Cloud and BT announced a strategic, five-year partnership to accelerate BT’s company-wide digital transformation. The collaboration will involve BT using a suite of Google Cloud products and services—including cloud infrastructure, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, security, and API management—to deliver superior customer experiences, reduce costs and risk, and build new revenue streams. The companies...
BT and Rackspace Technology announced a partnership focused on multicloud management and optimization. Under the terms of the agreement, BT hybrid cloud services will be based on Rackspace Technology’s solutions, including its Rackspace Fabric management layer.Rackspace supports four primary technology stacks: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and VMware. Rackspace Fabric is a single platform for consistent, automated cloud services,...
BT signed a deal to deploy Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core (Evolved Packet Core and 5G Core), a fully container-based, cloud native Mobile Packet Core for 4G, 5G Non-standalone and 5G Standalone services as a single fully integrated core. The solution, delivered on BT’s Network Cloud, will form a key component in BT’s move to a single converged IP network. It will incorporate network orchestration and automation, including continuous delivery and integration...
BT has selected Juniper Networks to power its Network Cloud roll-out and enable a more flexible, virtualized network infrastructure. The Network Cloud will enable BT to combine a range of currently discrete network functions and deploy them on a cloud infrastructure that is built to a common framework and shared across the organization, throughout the UK and globally. These include services across BT’s voice, mobile core and radio/access, global...
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
BT has selected Ciena's Blue Planet automation software as part of its drive to deliver market-leading user experience for its multinational enterprise customers. Blue Planet software automates the design and activation of end-to-end network connectivity, helping BT to offer superior digital experience for its customers. Deployed in BT’s cloud, Blue Planet eliminates the need for manual processes to help optimize operations, reduce costs and...