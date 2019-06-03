BT signs 5-year preferred cloud deal with AWS

BT’s Digital unit announced a five-year deal naming Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud as it transforms legacy infrastructure and internal applications to a new cloud-first architecture.

Over the next five years, BT intends to continue to make significant investments and use of AWS technology to accelerate its digital transformation with a particular focus on application workloads via containers and serverless technologies.

“We have a big opportunity when it comes to modernising our infrastructure, and our collaboration with AWS is a key one for us as we deliver the transformation needed to accelerate BT,” comments Thomas Dücke, Chief Operating Officer, BT Digital.

Adolfo Hernandez, Vice President and General Manager, Telecom Global Industry Business Unit, AWS, says: “BT’s move to cloud-first applications can help reduce IT maintenance costs, streamline operations and help it better adapt to evolving customer needs. Plus, the AWS pay-as-you-go model offers flexibility so BT only pays for the IT needed.”

https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-signs-five-year-agreement-with-aws-as-preferred-cloud-provider-for-internal-applications-to-accelerate-its-digital-transformation/