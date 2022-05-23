Broadcom delivers 50G automotive Ethernet switch

Broadcom introduced its latest Scorpio Ethernet switch for building next-generation in-vehicle networks based on zonal architecture and capable of supporting large numbers of high-performance sensors and displays.

Broadcom's BCM8958X, which represents the company's 6th generation of automotive Ethernet switch and third generation in its Scorpio family, features 16 Ethernet ports of which up to six are 10 Gbps capable, as well as integrated 1000BASE-T1 and 100BASE-T1 PHYs, providing greater flexibility and switching capacity needed to support automotive zonal electronic control unit (ECU) and central compute ECU architectures. Additionally, this switch is equipped with an advanced rule-based packet filter engine that can adapt to different vehicle operation modes to enhance driving safety.

The company says that as automotive networking becomes more complex and software-defined, many OEMs are adopting a zonal in-vehicle network architecture to connect sensors, high-resolution cameras and displays. The zonal ECUs need to aggregate the data from these connected devices in real time and securely share them across central compute ECUs. The BCM8958X is optimized for use in both zonal ECUs and central compute ECUs that can switch and route large volumes of data for real time decision making.

BCM8958X highlights:

• 6th generation automotive switch chip with 55 Gb/s switching capacity

• 16-port monolithic die switch

• Six 10G ports: XFI or PCIe x1 4.0 with SRIOV

• Integrated 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 PHYs

• ARM subsystem with integrated TCM

• Hardware security and MACsec support

• AVB & TSN (802.1AS-2020, 802.1Qci, 802.1CB, 802.1Qbv)

• Software development kit including drivers, a gPTP protocol stack, and host APIs and providing portability from previous generation products

"Broadcom continues to lead with a comprehensive Ethernet solution for new automotive architectures," said Vijay Janapaty, vice president and general manager of the Physical Layer

