Belgium's Pharrowtech raises €15M for 60 GHz wireless RF transceiver

Pharrowtech, a start-up based in Leuven, Belgium, announced the closure of its €15 million Series A funding round to continue developing next-generation 60 GHz wireless RF transceivers and antenna technology.

The company recently launched its 60 GHz CMOS Radio-Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) PTR1060, and phased array antenna Radio-Frequency Module (RFM) PTM1060 for 5G unlicensed fixed wireless access, wireless infrastructure, and consumer applications.

The IEEE 802.11ay-compliant CMOS RF chip is designed for indoor and outdoor wireless use cases that support the full 57 to 71 GHz bandwidth. The company also launched PTM1060 (RFM) phased array antenna modules to provide OEM/ODMs with a ready-to-use 60GHz solution.

This investment round was led by Innovation Industries of the Netherlands, and joined by Seed Round investors imec.xpand, Bloc Ventures, and KBC Focus Fund.

Wim Van Thillo, CEO and co-founder, Pharrowtech, says: “This year has started on a great note for Pharrowtech and this investment is another significant milestone in our journey. Despite the challenges brought by a global pandemic, Pharrowtech was able to move rapidly from imec R&D Prototypes in 2019 to scaling up production of an exceptionally advanced 60 GHz RF solution by 2022. Our agility and capabilities have kept us ahead of the curve, delivering solutions that will shape the future of ubiquitous connectivity. We would like to thank our team, our investors, partners, and especially our customers for their faith in us. With the next phase of our growth underway, we are committed to providing RF solutions to multi-GHz links to enable low-cost infrastructure and consumer applications.”

https://pharrowtech.com/news/pharrowtech-raises-e15-million-in-series-a-funding-to-develop-worlds-first-viable-wireless-alternative-for-optical-fiber