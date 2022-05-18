AWS joins Q-NEXT Quantum Center

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined Q-NEXT, a quantum research center led by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory that is developing the science and technology for controlling and distributing quantum information.

Q-NEXT's mission is to further quantum R&D and to create a quantum ecosystem. The group now comprises 13 companies, 10 universities and three DOE national laboratories.

"We are excited to join Q-NEXT so we can bring together quantum experts from AWS and other top academic institutions to collaborate on the research and development of new quantum technologies and build a national quantum community," said Simone Severini, director of quantum computing at AWS.

AWS expanded into quantum computing in 2019 with the launch of Amazon Braket. The service gives researchers access to different types of quantum hardware and circuit simulators for running and testing quantum applications.

In 2021, the company opened the AWS Center for Quantum Computing. Its goal is to accelerate the development of quantum computing hardware and applications based on superconducting qubits.

The company also created the Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab to help customers find applications of quantum computing inside their organizations and address customer problems that could be tackled through existing high-performance computing solutions.

