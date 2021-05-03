AT&T teams with Cradlepoint for Managed Wireless WAN

AT&T is working with Cradlepoint, now part of Ericsson, to launch AT&T Managed Wireless WAN – a plug-and-play solution that provides quick-to-deploy, secure and flexible wireless cellular connectivity to any number of fixed sites, all managed by AT&T network experts.

AT&T Business supplies customers with the Cradlepoint NetCloud service and wireless edge device that is deployed and managed end-to-end by AT&T network experts. It is delivered as a monthly service, avoiding upfront hardware and licensing purchases.

Cradlepoint wireless edge devices are 5G-enabled but will also support 4G connectivity.

https://about.att.com/story/2022/business-managed-wan.html





https://youtu.be/GEzfAWhcpjA



The rate of change in enterprise networks continues to accelerate. Business are facing great amounts of stress to adapt to changing customer patterns, changing employee patterns, and all while managing security threats. Donna Johnson, SVP of Marketing at Cradlepoint, shares insights from ONUG Spring 2022.



