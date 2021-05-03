AT&T teams with Cradlepoint for Managed Wireless WAN

AT&T is working with Cradlepoint, now part of Ericsson, to launch AT&T Managed Wireless WAN – a plug-and-play solution that provides quick-to-deploy, secure and flexible wireless cellular connectivity to any number of fixed sites, all managed by AT&T network experts.
AT&T Business supplies customers with the Cradlepoint NetCloud service and wireless edge device that is deployed and managed end-to-end by AT&T network experts. It is delivered as a monthly service, avoiding upfront hardware and licensing purchases.
Cradlepoint wireless edge devices are 5G-enabled but will also support 4G connectivity.
The rate of change in enterprise networks continues to accelerate. Business are facing great amounts of stress to adapt to changing customer patterns, changing employee patterns, and all while managing security threats. Donna Johnson, SVP of Marketing at Cradlepoint, shares insights from ONUG Spring 2022.
Cradlepoint expands 5G enterprise portfolio
Cradlepoint, now a division of Ericsson, introduced its second-generation 5G product portfolio featuring low-band to millimeter-wave solutions. external adapters and integrated 5G routers. Some highlights:R1900 Ruggedized 5G Mobile Router: a built-for-5G mobile router optimized for in-vehicle networks.E3000 5G Enterprise SD-WAN Router: 5G-optimized with a choice of high-speed fiber and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN ports. It has an expansion slot for...
AT&T ties in with Ericsson's Cradlepoint for 5G SD-WAN
AT&T and Cradlepoint, which is now a division of Ericsson, are expanding their joint 5G offerings for businesses.The new solutions combine clean-slate-designed Cradlepoint 5G wideband adapters and routers, and its NetCloud Service, with AT&T’s nationwide wireless broadband network, data plans, and an AT&T management option for Cradlepoint devices. Cradlepoint's W-Series Wideband Adapters provide a cloud-managed 5G modem for...