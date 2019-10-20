AT&T opens PoP within NJFX Cable Landing Station

AT&T has activated a network Point-of-Presence (PoP) within the NJFX Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus located in Wall, NJ.

The new PoP will provide access for customers to directly interconnect with subsea capacity services across the Atlantic to Europe and Latin America. International-based customers can transport data to AT&T’s PoP and extend their reach to major U.S. metro markets via their robust U.S. backbone system. Customers can also interexchange traffic across the multiple subsea cable systems available at NJFX, including TGN1, TGN2, and Seabras.

“We are continually looking for ways to strategically expand our offerings to customers,” said Michael DeChiara, Associate Vice President, AT&T Wholesale Solutions. “Through our new Point-of-Presence at NJFX, we have added another critical location to address customer’s growing requirements for access to our advanced and powerful global network, including our extensive fiber footprint in the U.S., which is now available coast-to-coast for wholesale customers.”

“We are pleased that AT&T has chosen to establish a Point-of-Presence at our CLS colocation campus, states Gil Santaliz, CEO for NJFX. “It has always been our vision to develop NJFX to become North America’s preeminent international hub for subsea communications, interconnecting many international carriers across three continents with multiple secure and reliable backhaul and U.S. termination options. World-class communications providers like AT&T recognize that NJFX provides a nexus for collaboration where they can build out new and reinforce existing networks with diverse routes while extending their global reach.”

https://about.att.com/story/2022/network-point-of-preference-njfx.html

DE-CIX opens PoP at NJFX Cable Landing Station DE-CIX, Internet Exchange, NJFX DE-CIX, which now operates the largest Internet Exchange (IX) in the New York market, has established a Point of Presence (PoP) in the NJFX Cable Landing Station (CLS). The new PoP at NJFX will provide access for customers to exchange traffic so that their data can traverse directly from the U.S. East Coast to Europe and beyond, as well as up and down the East Coast U.S. corridor to the New York metro area, and to Ashburn, Virginia. Customers can... READ MORE

Windstream Wholesale moves into Globalinx in Virginia Beach Subsea, Windstream Windstream Wholesale is the first national service provider built into the Globalinx Data Center international subsea cable landing station in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Windstream Wholesale is taking orders out of the new Globalinx Data Center. Windstream Wholesale has secured a contract with anchor tenant Hurricane Electric for multiple 100G circuits connecting into the Globalinx location. The access point also provides another location for carrier,... READ MORE

Telia Carrier opens terabit scale PoP at NJFX Telia Carrier Telia Carrier has deployed a new network Point-of-Presence (PoP) delivering multi-terabit capacity at the NJFX Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus. The new network infrastructure provides resilient network options for customers wanting diverse connectivity throughout North America. In addition, Telia Carrier’s extensive network in Europe enables seamless reach and unique diversity to connect from the cable landing point to extended destinations... READ MORE