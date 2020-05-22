Asia-Africa-Europe-1 upgrades with Infinera

The Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) Consortium has selected Infinera’s ICE6 coherent 800G solution to increase its submarine network capacity and provide diverse, resilient connectivity across European, Asian, African, and Middle Eastern markets.

AAE-1’s submarine upgrade will more than double the current capacity, providing in excess of 100 Tb/s, resulting in the largest-scale submarine upgrade in history.

AAE-1’s cable system spans 25,000 kilometers of submarine and terrestrial networks, connecting 19 countries led by a consortium of 19 leading operators. Unlike any other cable system in the world, AAE-1 terminates at two points of presence in Singapore for enhanced route diversity and is the only next-generation cable that extends farther into Asia via diverse terrestrial routes across Thailand to provide connectivity to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Hong Kong.

“AAE1 is a significant cable system. As international connections become increasingly important and capacity demand continues to rise, it is vital that we upgrade our system with the industry’s most innovative, advanced optical transmission technology,” said Giuseppe Sini, Chairman of AAE-1 Management Committee.“The deployment of Infinera’s ICE6 solution will mark a historic milestone as the largest submarine upgrade in history.”

“AAE-1’s deployment of Infinera’s ICE6 solution across its 25,000-km network is a huge undertaking and accomplishment not many technology companies could achieve,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Infinera is proud to deliver innovative solutions that offer seamless integration, scalable capacity, and value to network operators like AAE-1, and to help our customers deliver vital services to their customers with scale and efficiency.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/aae-1-consortium-selects-infinera-ice6-for-largest-scale-upgrade