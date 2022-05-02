Arista delivers record Q1 sales despite supply chain issues

Arista Networks reported Q1 2022 revenue of $877.1 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase of 31.4% from the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin was 63.1%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 63.7% in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $268.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $198.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

“Arista has delivered record Q1 2022 sales despite the sustained supply chain challenges. I am pleased with our enterprise execution and cloud titan strength in these uncertain times,” stated Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks.

Q1 Investor presentation: https://s21.q4cdn.com/861911615/files/doc_presentations/2022/05/Q122Highlights.pdf

https://investors.arista.com/Home/default.aspx



