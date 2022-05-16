Applications open next month for $1 billion in Middle Mile projects

Funding applications will be open from June 21, 2022 until September 30, 2022 for the $1 billion available under the Middle Mile (MM) Program, as included under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Middle mile infrastructure broadly refers to the mid-section of Internet infrastructure connecting local broadband network to major carriers.

Grants can be used for the acquisition of facilities and equipment; tngineering design, permitting and work related to project reviews; personnel costs, incl. salaries and benefits for staff and consultants.

Eligible entities include states and territories, tribal governments, local governments, electric utilities, etc.

