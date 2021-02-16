AMD Xilinx' RFSoC powers Evenstar RU

AMD's Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC is being used in multiple Evenstar radio units (RUs) projects

The Evenstar program led by Meta Connectivity is a collaborative initiative between operators and technology partners to build adaptable, efficient, and metaverse-ready radio access network (RAN) reference designs for 4G and 5G networks in the Open RAN ecosystem.

AMD says Evenstar RUs with Xilinx Zynq RFSoC architecture provide the flexibility to meet a wide range of requirements including 4G/5G, mmWave, and sub-6GHz using the same foundational hardware. The ability to leverage the platform and address diverse radio configurations and emerging standards allows radio vendors to react quickly to new market opportunities.

“We are excited to see AMD RFSoC solutions incorporated into Evenstar RUs in collaboration with our ecosystem partners,” said Jaydeep Ranade, director of wireless engineering for Meta Connectivity. “As we continue to champion open, disaggregated solutions for the industry, we look forward to unlocking new ways to accelerate the pace of innovation as networks evolve.”

“The development of Evenstar radios with our adaptive radio technology inside is a significant achievement for AMD,” said Dan Mansur, vice president, Data Center and Communications Group, AMD. “We are proud to be an ecosystem partner with Meta Connectivity and look forward to continuing our collaborative designs for Evenstar to deliver flexible, scalable, and efficient wireless solutions.”

https://www.amd.com/en/press-releases/2022-05-11-amd-enables-4g5g-radio-access-network-solutions-to-support-meta

