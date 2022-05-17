Alibaba Cloud opens data center in Frankfurt - its 3rd in Germany

Alibaba Cloud opened its third data center in Germany.

The new facility, which is located in Frankfurt, offers a range of cloud computing products ranging from storage, network to database. It also features free cooling operation via dry coolers - using naturally cool ambient air instead of mechanical refrigeration. In addition, the datacenter is committed to using 100% green electricity to power its operation.

Alibaba said adheres to the highest security standards and the strict compliance regulations set out in the Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalog (C5) in Germany.

Alibaba Cloud now boasts a network of 84 availability zones in 27 regions across the globe.

“The third datacentre launch underscores our continuous commitment to serving the local German and European markets,” said Raymond Ma, General Manager of Europe, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. With our proven innovations and competitive solutions that meet strict security and compliance requirements, we are determined in our mission to support our customers with their digital transformation demands.”

https://www.alibabacloud.com/blog?spm=a3c0ia.190302.9135018350.25.48db5d0faQ0dXt







