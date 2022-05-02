Alaian alliance aims for open telco innovation ecosystems

Alaian, a new alliance whose founding members include Bouygues Telecom, Cellnex, KPN, MTN, Telefónica and WINDTRE, has set its sights on connecting the open innovation ecosystems driving telco innovation. Collectively, these six global telcos have a reach spanning 50 countries and 700 million customers.

Alaian members seek to join forces to share best practices on innovation and generate different use cases on the latest market developments and technologies they are implementing, in their ambition to constantly innovate. The alliance is also committed to global open calls to attract companies that are aligned with its strategic innovation priorities.

Alain is issuing a global call for startups with 5G-based use cases in Communications & infrastructure, Industry, manufacturing & logistics, Mobility, Utilities & Energy, Metaverse & Web3, Media, Entertainment & Gaming and Retail.

The selected companies will be able to access the best 5G connectivity and edge computing resources of the alliance’s member telcos, as well as carry out tests in the 5G LABs with the intention of integrating them into the solutions of the different telcos. Also, exchange knowledge with specialists and network teams with whom to co-develop and solve problems together, taking advantage of the technical, commercial and product support of the alliance members’ network of experts, mentors and trainers.

In addition, startups selected by the alliance will be able to benefit from the resources available to the telecoms such as knowledge of the markets they are in, access to their network of contacts, design and build pilots with customers around the world. Apart from this, there is the opportunity to help startups additionally with fundraising, training for entrepreneurs, visibility and exposure at the alliance partners’ headquarters, flagship shops, demo centres, labs and Hubs to showcase their product to the network of customers and partners. In addition, equity investment will be possible from any of Alaian’s member investment vehicles, as well as exposure to its global network of venture capital firms.

“We are very proud to participate in the Alaian program. For a long time, we have decided to get closer to those who have the ideas, those who innovate and create. With Startups and Open Innovation, we can invent the future together. This new alliance gives us the chance to meet new startups from different backgrounds, to discover and share opportunities with companies that share the same challenges as us (5G development, customer experience, sustainable development, metaverse…)”, Stéphane Allaire, Chief Innovation Officer of Bouygues Telecom.

“It’s an honour to participate and contribute our expertise in this powerful initiative with these partners which will bring the best of both worlds, corporate and startup, to drive Open Innovation around the most relevant topics for the telcos nowadays”, Jose A. Aranda, Global Innovation director of Cellnex.

Link for start-ups: https://alaian.com/5g-call/

https://alaian.com