Airgain releases CBRS and C-Band antennas

Airgain introduced its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and Lower C-Band Panel Antenna.
“There is an explosion in demand for a next generation private wireless network, from corporations needing to power greater productivity to school districts pushing connections on campus and to nearby homes,” said Airgain SVP of Global Product and Marketing Morad Sbahi. “Airgain will be at the forefront of enabling the connectivity of these networks by helping base stations to broadcast reliable and secure private networks at a lower cost.”