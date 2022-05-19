Airgain releases CBRS and C-Band antennas

Airgain introduced its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and Lower C-Band Panel Antenna.

The antenna provides high performance CBRS and C-Band connectivity for point-to-point or point-to-multipoint applications. Equipped with two ports, this antenna connects to most branch routers or modems. Leveraging MIMO technology, this antenna also offers two high-gain CBRS and Lower C-Band antennas that operate in the 3300 to 3800 MHz band. The small panel limits the wireless infrastructure footprint and provides high-gain for stable point-to-point links.

“There is an explosion in demand for a next generation private wireless network, from corporations needing to power greater productivity to school districts pushing connections on campus and to nearby homes,” said Airgain SVP of Global Product and Marketing Morad Sbahi. “Airgain will be at the forefront of enabling the connectivity of these networks by helping base stations to broadcast reliable and secure private networks at a lower cost.”

