ADVA supplies fiber monitoring for Westfalen Weser Netz

Westfalen Weser Netz, a regional utility provider serving 736,000 customers in Germany, has deployed ADVA's ALM fiber monitoring technology for precise, real-time insight into its regional metro network. The solution enables the municipal utility provider to instantly detect and rapidly repair fiber breaks with minimal disruption.

“The ADVA ALM is helping us ensure excellent network availability while also reducing maintenance effort and expense. It gives our repair teams the power to remotely measure attenuation and quickly locate any degradation in our fiber plant. They can then take action straightaway to resolve problems,” said Stefan Kenneweg, consultant at Westfalen Weser Netz. “Combining the ADVA ALM assurance solution with our cableScout® management software is like turning on the lights right across our network. Now there are no more blind spots. That means no more wasted hours on false alarms and no nasty surprises for our customers.”

http://www.adva.com