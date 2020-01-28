ADVA plays a key role in Quantum Key Distribution projects

ADVA is playing a key role in three research and development (R&D) projects funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and aimed at building future-proof secure communication networks based on quantum key distribution (QKD):

- coordinated by Deutsche Telekom, the project will demonstrate secure quantum key exchange over a fiber optic link between Berlin and Bonn and investigate key management in a multi-vendor environment The QuNet+ML project - led by Infosim, the project will research methods for optimizing quantum key distribution in large-scale networks using machine learning.

- led by Infosim, the project will research methods for optimizing quantum key distribution in large-scale networks using machine learning. The DE-QOR project - led by ADVA, the project will develop compact and cost-effective continuous-variable QKD (CV-QKD) technology compatible with existing metro and long-distance fiber infrastructure.

“QKD offers a way to achieve true long-term network security today. In just a few years, we’re likely to see current public key cryptosystems rendered obsolete by malicious actors with quantum computers, whether that’s criminal organizations seeking profit or state-sponsored actors aiming to infiltrate critical national infrastructure. It’s therefore crucial that we harness quantum technology quickly in order to stay ahead in the cybersecurity race. Our involvement in these latest BMBF projects is testament to ADVA’s role as a leader in this vital R&D space,” commented Helmut Griesser, director of advanced technology at ADVA. “From day one, our ConnectGuard encryption technology has been at the forefront of quantum-safe communication by offering an open, standards-based interface to external QKD systems. Leveraging our expertise in coherent transmission, digital signal processing and cryptography, we’re now working towards our own CV-QKD solution to give customers more choice.”

