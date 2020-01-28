Thursday, May 5, 2022

ADVA plays a key role in Quantum Key Distribution projects

Thursday, May 05, 2022  ,  

ADVA is playing a key role in three research and development (R&D) projects funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and aimed at building future-proof secure communication networks based on quantum key distribution (QKD):

  • The DemoQuanDT project -  coordinated by Deutsche Telekom, the project will demonstrate secure quantum key exchange over a fiber optic link between Berlin and Bonn and investigate key management in a multi-vendor environment 
  • The QuNet+ML project - led by Infosim, the project will research methods for optimizing quantum key distribution in large-scale networks using machine learning. 
  • The DE-QOR project - led by ADVA, the project will develop compact and cost-effective continuous-variable QKD (CV-QKD) technology compatible with existing metro and long-distance fiber infrastructure.

“QKD offers a way to achieve true long-term network security today. In just a few years, we’re likely to see current public key cryptosystems rendered obsolete by malicious actors with quantum computers, whether that’s criminal organizations seeking profit or state-sponsored actors aiming to infiltrate critical national infrastructure. It’s therefore crucial that we harness quantum technology quickly in order to stay ahead in the cybersecurity race. Our involvement in these latest BMBF projects is testament to ADVA’s role as a leader in this vital R&D space,” commented Helmut Griesser, director of advanced technology at ADVA. “From day one, our ConnectGuard encryption technology has been at the forefront of quantum-safe communication by offering an open, standards-based interface to external QKD systems. Leveraging our expertise in coherent transmission, digital signal processing and cryptography, we’re now working towards our own CV-QKD solution to give customers more choice.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20220505-adva-plays-key-role-in-new-qkd-projects-to-accelerate-commercial-rollout

ADVA brings post-quantum cryptography to optical transport

Thursday, July 08, 2021    

ADVA announced post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities for its optical transport solution.The FSP 3000 ConnectGuard optical encryption solution relies on a hybrid key exchange system, combining PQC algorithms with classical encryption methods. It utilizes the traditional Diffie-Hellman protocol and combines it with a newly developed algorithm based on the quantum-safe McEliece cryptosystem. This enables it to produce encryption keys that even...

READ MORE

Colt tests quantum-based super-encryption with ADVA

Tuesday, February 16, 2021    

Colt Technology Services has successfully conducted a field trial of quantum-secured transport using ADVA's FSP 3000 platform with ConnectGuard Layer 1 encryption technology. The trial, which was conducted over Colt’s deployed metro network in Frankfurt, utilized quantum key distribution (QKD) to super-encrypt live data traffic. ADVA’s partner ID Quantique also played a key role in the trial. Colt harnessed the ADVA FSP 3000, which receives...

READ MORE

ADVA supports Quantum-Secure VPN (QuaSiModO) project

Tuesday, May 12, 2020    

ADVA is playing a key role in a unique research initiative extending post-quantum security to VPN networks. The company has supplied its ADVA FSP 150 with ConnectGuard Ethernet encryption for the Quantum-Secure VPN Modules and Operation Modes (QuaSiModO) project, which is being conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute of Applied and Integrated Security, the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and genua GmbH. Funding is provided by the German Federal...

READ MORE

Europes's OPENQKD uses ADVA for quantum key distribution

Tuesday, January 28, 2020    

The OPENQKD project, whose mission is to create and trial a secure communication network across Europe based on quantum key distribution (QKD), will leverage ADVA's FSP 3000 and FSP 150 platforms. ADVA will provide optical and Ethernet encryptors as well as open line systems for multiple testbed locations. OPENQKD, which is funded by the European Commission, seeks to accelerate the commercial adoption of QKD technology and to promote interoperability...

READ MORE