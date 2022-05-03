3 forces driving innovation in enterprise Networks







https://youtu.be/SKLKD3wdAfA

What are the 3 biggest forces driving innovation in enterprise networks today? Cost, Cloud, and Connectivity, answered Shekar Ayar, CEO of Arrcus.

Here’s a perspective from ONUG Spring 2022 on how a modernized routing stacking can drive transformation across all three of these forces.

