Zayo launches Enterprise Solutions

Zayo launched a suite of connectivity, security and networking services for enterprises.

“With Zayo Enterprise Solutions, we are taking the expertise we’ve built serving the large hyperscalers, major carriers and 70% of the top U.S. financial services firms and extending that same level of speed, security and service to enterprises of all sizes,” said Dan Stoll, Managing Director of Regional Network Services at Zayo. “Too many businesses are stuck with multiple connectivity vendors and outdated networks, leading to a clunky, overpriced experience. Our goal is to deliver an alternative that is more affordable, more efficient and well-positioned to help enterprises grow.”

Highlights of Zayo Enterprise Solutions:

Shielded Internet Access - a dedicated Internet connection and the option to select DDoS Protection with always-on monitoring, attack identification, and unlimited auto-mitigation, as well as CloudLink - a secure, private connection to a customer’s cloud provider.

Shielded Virtual Network - a private, dedicated solution that enables users to share data across multiple locations using a private IP VPN.

Local, Personalized Support

Zayo has established dedicated teams in Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Seattle and Toronto to provide local support.

