Windstream's Kinetic broadband boosts to 2 Gig

Windstream's fiber-based residential broadband service announced the availability of 2 Gig service in select residential markets.

“While many of our competitors are overlooking these markets, we’re optimizing them,” said Mark Lederman, vice president of product for Kinetic. “As more homes have more devices connected to the internet, from gaming systems to streaming movies to refrigerators, families need faster speed to accommodate the demand.”

Kinetic is involved in a multi-year $2 billion capital investment strategy across its 18-state footprint. Last year, the company laid nearly 81,000 miles of next-generation fiber across the communities it serves, many of them small towns and rural areas. Additionally, the company is creating unique partnerships with cities, counties and other groups to drive fiber deeper into the network faster.

