Windstream Wholesale undertakes new branding

Windstream Wholesale is undertaking a new brand identity to capitalize on its “fast and flexible” approach to technology leadership and service delivery.

The new brand identity now features a graphical element logo that symbolizes fluidity in motion.

“Windstream Wholesale is leading the industry in so many ways that it’s time our brand fully incorporate our commitment to challenging the status quo and relentlessly pursuing excellence in the service of our customers,” said Buddy Bayer, president of Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale. “Whether it’s delivering Terabits of long-haul wave capacity to a customer in less than five business days, taking the lead in ultra-fast optical transmission, or rapidly expanding our connections to in-demand data centers, Windstream Wholesale has positioned itself to capitalize on the market’s burgeoning demand for bandwidth and cloud services for years to come.”

