Vodafone Portugal selects Mavenir's Converged Packet Core

Vodafone Portugal has selected Mavenir as its strategic 5G Converged Core supplier and will be deploying its fully containerised Converged Packet Core network solution.

The MAVcore family includes Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core and Policy Control solution delivering a next-generation modernised data network.

The 5G Converged Packet Core solution is designed with cloud-native containerised techniques providing a fully scalable and virtualised network architecture. The solution uses software running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware that provides cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and agility.

Stefano Cantarelli, Chief Marketing Officer, Mavenir, said; “Mavenir has been working with Vodafone Group across various projects and we are delighted to now be part of their next-generation Converged Packet Core network under the Spring 3 Cosmos programme – we look forward to transforming Vodafone Portugal’s existing network into a dynamic, agile, fully automated for simplified operation and cloud-native based platform.”