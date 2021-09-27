Video: 800G over Copper at 3m

Astera Labs, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, raised $50 million in an over subscribed Series-C funding round for its silicon solutions for intelligent systems.Astera Labs recently launched its Aries Smart Retimer portfolio for Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 and PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 that enable workload-optimized platforms in the cloud. The company is also developing ASIC and module solutions that unlock complex system topologies critical...