Video: 800G over Copper at 3m

Sanjay Gajendra talks about AsteraLabs' Smart Cable Modules for 100G/Lane Ethernet Switch-to-Switch and Switch-to-Server interconnects.
Astera Labs' module enables copper-based Smart Electrical Cables at up to 800 GbE
Astera Labs introduced its new Taurus Smart Cable Module portfolio to overcome performance bottlenecks in data center Switch-to-Switch and Switch-to-Server interconnects running up to 100G/Lane for 200/400/800 GbE. The Taurus SCM enables cloud system integrators and cable assembly vendors to rapidly develop and deploy cost-effective, copper-based Smart Electrical Cables (SEC) with purpose-built intelligence capabilities to reliably address reach,...
Astera raises $50 million for data center connectivity silicon
Astera Labs, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, raised $50 million in an over subscribed Series-C funding round for its silicon solutions for intelligent systems.Astera Labs recently launched its Aries Smart Retimer portfolio for Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 and PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 that enable workload-optimized platforms in the cloud. The company is also developing ASIC and module solutions that unlock complex system topologies critical...