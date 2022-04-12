Vertical Systems: U.S. carrier managed SD-WAN to hit $7.8B by 2026

The U.S. market for Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services is projected to surge to $7.8 billion by 2026, according to latest research from Vertical Systems Group.

Revenue for this rapidly expanding market segment is derived from U.S. customer site installations with SD-WAN Service overlay components plus WAN Access underlay connectivity.

SD-WAN is one of the three Carrier Managed VPN Services tracked by Vertical, along with MPLS and Site-to-Site VPNs. Migration from MPLS has been a significant growth driver for Carrier Managed SD-WANs, with customers converting to either hybrid MPLS/SD-WAN configurations or full replacements. Despite this ongoing technology migration, U.S. revenue and customer connections for MPLS plus Site-to-Site services still eclipse Carrier Managed SD-WAN.







