U.S State Department revises its subsea cable licensing procedure

The U.S. State Department has revised the procedures for its review of submarine cable landing license applications.
The State Department’s revised procedures are separate from the Commission’s public interest review of submarine cable landing license applications, which includes seeking feedback from the expert Executive Branch agencies, including the Committee, on any national security, law enforcement, foreign policy, or trade policy issues that the Commission should consider as part of its public interest review of applications from applicants with reportable foreign ownership.
https://www.fcc.gov/document/revised-procedure-state-department-review-subcable-applications