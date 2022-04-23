U.S State Department revises its subsea cable licensing procedure

The U.S. State Department has revised the procedures for its review of submarine cable landing license applications.

The State Department’s review will begin after the the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector completes its national security and law enforcement review of an application and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) notifies the Commission of the Committee’s final recommendation on the application.

The State Department’s revised procedures are separate from the Commission’s public interest review of submarine cable landing license applications, which includes seeking feedback from the expert Executive Branch agencies, including the Committee, on any national security, law enforcement, foreign policy, or trade policy issues that the Commission should consider as part of its public interest review of applications from applicants with reportable foreign ownership.

