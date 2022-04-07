U.S. Space Force taps Space Micro for GEO lasercom erminals

The U.S. Space Force awarded a contract to Space Micro Inc. to build a GEO-capable µLCT secure laser communications terminal that could be used as an OISL (Optical Inter-Satellite Link), a spacecraft to ground link, or a spacecraft to UAV link.

This new award builds on an initial development contract the U.S. Air Force issued to Space Micro in 2019. This initial contract and subsequent modifications provided funding for Space Micro to update the current µLCT design specifically for this mission and to provide communications interoperability to existing systems. Space Micro delivered an engineering model to Space Force in late 2021.The µLCT Space Micro will deliver to Space Force under this contract will be a 10 cm system capable of providing full duplex GEO to GEO crosslinks at 40,000 km.

"Space Micro continues to model what successful private and public partnerships can look like, and how impactful they can be not only for our own capabilities, but the broader industry as a whole" said Matthew Kuta, President and COO, Voyager. "We're so proud to see the team's hard work continue to be recognized."

http://www.spacemicro.com