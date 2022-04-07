U.S. Space Force taps Space Micro for GEO lasercom erminals

The U.S. Space Force awarded a contract to Space Micro Inc. to build a GEO-capable µLCT secure laser communications terminal that could be used as an OISL (Optical Inter-Satellite Link), a spacecraft to ground link, or a spacecraft to UAV link.
"Space Micro continues to model what successful private and public partnerships can look like, and how impactful they can be not only for our own capabilities, but the broader industry as a whole" said Matthew Kuta, President and COO, Voyager. "We're so proud to see the team's hard work continue to be recognized."
- Space Micro recently announced an award from the Space Development Agency for a 24-month development contract for advanced one-to-many optical communications using Managed Optical Communication Array (MOCA) technology to support Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations. Space Micro was also selected by AFWERX, a U.S. Air Force Organization that works with commercial tech firms, to develop an air-to-space laser communications pod that could be deployed on military aircraft or unmanned drones to provide in-flight connectivity.