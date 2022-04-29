UK government publishes Open RAN Principles

Julia Lopez, Digital Infrastructure Minister for the UK, announced a set of principles for developing and deploying Open RAN equipment:



Standards-based compliance, allowing all suppliers to test solutions against standards in an open, neutral environment.

Demonstrated interoperability, ensuring disaggregated elements work together as a fully functional system.

Implementation neutrality, allowing suppliers to innovate and differentiate on the features and performance of their products.

"With so much momentum behind Open RAN, now is the right time to set these principles so industry and governments can take a common approach to developing and deploying this technology, so it delivers on its promise to disrupt the market and spark a wave of innovation and competition in telecoms," stated Lopez.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-open-ran-principles