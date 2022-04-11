Turkcell and Ericsson target Industry 4.0 with Private 5G

Turkcell and Ericsson signed a collaboration agreement for the digital transformation of industries utilizing Ericsson Private Network solution.

The companies will explore use cases for different industries in Turkey like smart manufacturing, oil and gas, ports, airports, energy and utilities, and mining. Use cases range from tracking assets, real-time automation to enhanced productivity, optimizing business operations through digital twins and data-driven insights, performing better site inspections or remote-controlled robotics to increase worker safety, and leveraging the capabilities of digital technologies such as Augmented Reality to enhance worker capabilities.

Ceyhun Özata, Executive Vice President for Corporate Sales at Turkcell says: “We are always looking ahead in our digital journey. Partnering with Ericsson on the Private Network solution contributes to the digital transformation of enterprises and industries in Turkey. With the support of Ericsson's leadership and ecosystem of Industry 4.0 partners, we will benefit from a high-performance, secure, and flexible private network that will open doors to numerous use cases in the diverse pool of industries in Turkey.”

The collaboration is driven by the successful deployment of the Ericsson Private Network trial that was conducted recently at the beginning of February in the Turkcell Office.