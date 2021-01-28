Tech Mahindra picks Keysight for O-RAN test lab

Tech Mahindra has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to certify 5G equipment of open radio access network (O-RAN) in a 5G O-RAN test lab facility located in New Jersey, USA.

Keysight will equip Tech Mahindra’s O-RAN lab with several KORA solutions, including RuSIM, DuSIM, CuSIM and CoreSIM. These solutions allow Tech Mahindra to validate the performance of 5G standalone O-RAN systems consisting of O-RAN radio units (O-RUs), centralized units (O-CUs) and distributed units (O-DUs). Keysight offers a wide range of O-RAN test, emulation and optimization solutions that enable vendors of small cells, macro cells and cloud RAN as well as mobile operators, test labs and hyperscale data centers to verify functionality and compliance to standards and system performance prior to live network deployment.

“Keysight is pleased to provide Tech Mahindra with integrated test solutions for rigorous interoperability, performance and security validation under real-world conditions,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless business. “As a result, Tech Mahindra can cost-effectively support a global ecosystem of vendors, enterprises and service providers with a comprehensive range of O-RAN test services.”











