team.blue Denmark deploys Ciena's Waveserver Ai

team.blue Denmark has selected Ciena’s Waveserver Ai platform to serve as the foundation for its WAN-ring, providing point-to-point metro data center interconnect (DCI) network service between sites.

Ciena’s Waveserver Ai platform delivers high capacity – up to 2.4 Tb/s in a single rack unit.

“We needed a solution to extend the capabilities of our current dark fiber infrastructure. It needed to be powerful, easy to use, and extremely stable while also being ultra-efficient in terms of power and size,” said Michael Munk Lassen, Principal Systems Architect & Head of Technology, Infrastructure, team.blue.

“Ciena’s Waveserver Ai platform meets this need and enables us to create a simple point-to-point network between sites currently providing up to 8x100G on a single dark fiber which can be scaled further if needed.”

“Cloud and content providers across the globe are investing in their DCI capabilities to increase network efficiency, reduce energy consumption and enable highly resilient connectivity at the edge of their network,” said Jean David Fabre, Director, Datacenter Connectivity Solutions, Ciena. “Rolling out Ciena’s Waverserver Ai platform allows team.blue Denmark to provide cutting-edge services.”











