On Thursday, April 21, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral using a Falcon 9 booster that had previously flown 11 other missions, including GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and eight Starlink missions.

Starlink is now live in the Caribbean, bringing the total number of global markets served to 33.

Here is the current Starlink availability map

https://www.spacex.com/launches/sl4-14/