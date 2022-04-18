STACK Infrastructure plans new 84MW data center in northern Virginia

STACK Infrastructure unveiled plans for a new 84MW data center campus on 34 acres in Prince William County in Northern Virginia.

The project will comprise a minimum of two buildings spanning 602,000 square feet.

STACK anticipates the data centers will be ready in Q3 of 2023.

In the last four months, STACK has announced a total of 300MW of additional capacity planned in Northern Virginia. In aggregate, STACK’s current and under-development capacity is 600+MW in the region.

“STACK has again capitalized on its industry-leading expertise and deep local relationships to deliver capacity in the world’s most coveted power and land-constrained market,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “This new campus adds to STACK’s already significant presence in Prince William County and is STACK’s latest demonstration of our commitment to continuously delivering scalable solutions for our clients in strategic locations across the globe.”

“It is not by chance that we have shown this level of growth in Northern Virginia,” said Cox. “We are focused on building and delivering critical capacity for our clients where they have the greatest needs. Our continued expansion in the markets that matter most to our clients, like Northern Virginia, combined with our focus on sustainability initiatives, position STACK as the trusted development and operational partner to hyperscalers.”

