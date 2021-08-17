Spectra7 demos 112G PAM4 GaugeChanger chip

Spectra7 Microsystems demonstrated its new 112G PAM4 GaugeChanger chip intended for next generation 800Gbps data center interconnects at this year's annual DesignCon Conference and Exhibition.

The demo show Spectra7's new GC1122 chip compensating for 112Gbps PAM4 signal loss over 4m of Volex 28AWG high-speed twin-ax cable.

Since the GC1122 is analog and highly linear, dynamics such as line rate adjustment, multi-level signaling, intermittent line silence, transmit pre-emphasis or amplitude adjustment and receiver adaptivity are fully preserved. GC1122 chips are now sampling to leading cable partners and end customers.

"We are excited to have Volex as a partner for this impressive demonstration of what is achievable with our GaugeChanger™ technology and their cable technology," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "We look forward to bringing 800G cables to market with them later this year."

