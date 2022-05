On Friday, April 29, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission was the sixth flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, and now two Starlink missions. The last mission with this booster was just 3 weeks ago -- a new record for quick turnaround.

https://www.spacex.com/launches/sl4-16/