SmartNIC Offload for 5G User Plane Function

Optimizing the utilization of servers is important to carriers as they look to maximize the ROI for their network infrastructure. In this video, Charlie Ashton, Senior Director of Business Development at Napatech, discusses the business benefits of offloading the 5G user plane function (UPF) to dedicated accelerators like SmartNICs and details Napatech’s UPF offload solution.

Download the 2022 SmartNICs and Infrastructure Acceleration Report: https://ngi.how/ia-2022

Article: Time to start saving power, money and real estate in your 5G packet core

https://www.napatech.com/time-to-start-saving-power-money-and-real-estate-in-your-5g-packet-core/

Solution Brief: SmartNIC offload solution for 5G User Plane Function

https://www.napatech.com/support/resources/solution-descriptions/smartnic-offload-solution-for-5g-user-plane-function/