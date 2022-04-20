Singtel and Indonesia's Telkomsel partner on data centers

Singtel and its Indonesian partner Telkom, the parent company of Singtel's regional associate Telkomsel, agree dto collaborate on data centre strategy.

Singtel has carved out its data center business into a separate Singtel-owned entity with approximately 60 MW of capacity. In addition to securing a site in Tuas for a new integrated cable landing and data centre facility which will be ready in three to four years and add 30-40 MW in capacity, Singtel will continue to explore adding further capacity.

Telkom has an existing data centre portfolio of 27 data centres in Indonesia and the region. It is also building a hyperscale data centre with 75 MW capacity to serve local and foreign companies and hyperscalers. Selected data centre assets from Telkom will be placed in the data centre platform. The companies will also collaborate on development opportunities and explore bringing third-party investors or partners into the platform.

Besides Indonesia, Singtel has set its sights on the Thai data centre market. In February, Singtel signed a joint development agreement with Gulf Energy and Singtel's regional associate AIS to start developing data centres in Thailand, and the new joint venture will be launched soon.

"This partnership with Telkom is an important step for our data centre strategy, bringing together the prime assets, expertise and networks of two market leaders in data centre operations in Indonesia and Singapore. As the largest digital economy in ASEAN, Indonesia is a strategic data centre market which expands our platform’s footprint to cover the three fastest-growing locations in the region – Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand," states Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel Group CEO.

Telkom CEO Mr Ririek Adriansyah said, “Telkom Group is currently consolidating our data centre business to answer the challenges of digital transformation. The regional data centre platform is a continuation of this data centre consolidation strategy and demonstrates our commitment to respond to customer needs and capture opportunities that will pave the way for our company to become a data centre player on a global level. These efforts require strategic partnerships with operators who have proven capabilities and track records. With its strengths and experience, Singtel is one of the strategic partners for Telkom in developing this regional data centre business."

Singtel also announced a collaboration to support Telkomsel’s transformation into Indonesia’s leading consumer fixed broadband and mobile operator through a fixed mobile convergence strategy with Telkom.

