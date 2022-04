https://youtu.be/W2YD2rytVzM

Tiger Ninomiya, Technology & Innovation Manager, SENKO Advanced Components, shows fiber optic connectors for the next era of terabit connectivity requiring multiple breakouts at the transceivers.

The SENKO SN-MT can accommodate up to 3,465 fiber connections in a 1 rack unit (RU) patch panel. This next-generation multi-fiber connector carries a maximum of 16-fibers in a single row while maintaining the regular SN connector footprint.