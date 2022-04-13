Semtech extends LoRa Edge Platform for global IoT via satellite

Semtech has added multi-band capabilities to its LoRa Edge device-to-Cloud geolocation platform to allow for direct satellite-connected Internet of Things (IoT) applications in supply chain management and logistics with seamless low power geolocation on a global scale.





Key features of LoRa Edge LR1120:

Multi-band LoRa capability (sub-GHz, 2.4GHz and licensed S-band for satellite) and multi-technology geolocation using GNSS for outdoor and Wi-Fi for indoor, as well as areas where satellite coverage is poor

LoRa Cloud geolocation solver, which transfers the location processing workload from the device to the Cloud, making ‘deploy once’ battery life possible

Supported by GPS and BeiDou constellations

Hardware crypto engine for increased security

“Semtech’s LoRa is targeting track and trace challenges faced by the logistics industry today with a geolocation IoT platform adapted to global transportation and mass-scale asset management,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

“With the launch of multi-band LoRa support, coupled with LoRa Cloud services, it has never been easier to expand ubiquitous IoT connectivity and geolocation globally.”

https://www.semtech.com/products/wireless-rf/lora-edge/lr1120



