Semtech extends LoRa Edge Platform for global IoT via satellite

Semtech has added multi-band capabilities to its LoRa Edge device-to-Cloud geolocation platform to allow for direct satellite-connected Internet of Things (IoT) applications in supply chain management and logistics with seamless low power geolocation on a global scale.
Key features of LoRa Edge LR1120:
- Multi-band LoRa capability (sub-GHz, 2.4GHz and licensed S-band for satellite) and multi-technology geolocation using GNSS for outdoor and Wi-Fi for indoor, as well as areas where satellite coverage is poor
- LoRa Cloud geolocation solver, which transfers the location processing workload from the device to the Cloud, making ‘deploy once’ battery life possible
- Supported by GPS and BeiDou constellations
- Hardware crypto engine for increased security
“Semtech’s LoRa is targeting track and trace challenges faced by the logistics industry today with a geolocation IoT platform adapted to global transportation and mass-scale asset management,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.
“With the launch of multi-band LoRa support, coupled with LoRa Cloud services, it has never been easier to expand ubiquitous IoT connectivity and geolocation globally.”
https://www.semtech.com/products/wireless-rf/lora-edge/lr1120