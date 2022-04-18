Sabey announces 72mw data center campus in Austin

Sabey Data Centers unveiled plans for a new 72MW data center campus on 40 acres in Round Rock, Texas.

The two-building data center campus willfeature the company’s latest innovations that maximize available data center space while shrinking its construction footprint. Site preparation has commenced, and Sabey will break ground on the new data center campus in June of 2022 with a target Ready for Service Date of Q1 2023.

“This is an exciting time for the entire Sabey organization,” said Tim Mirick, Chief Revenue Officer of Sabey Data Centers. “The Austin region has everything our customers are looking for: a vibrant and growing technology hub, a thriving, diversified economy, and a high quality of life. We are eager to offer our award-winning service, lowest-cost power, and market-leading total cost of ownership to companies considering Texas for data center expansion.”

Sabey also opereates data center campuses in Seattle, WA, Quincy, WA, East Wenatchee, WA, Ashburn, VA, and New York City, NY.

