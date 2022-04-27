Ribbon posts Q1 sales dip to $173 million due to supply chain issues

Ribbon Communications reported Q1 revenue of $173 million, compared to $193 million for the first quarter of 2021. Product and service bookings-to-revenue was 1.20x in the first quarter of 2022, with IP Optical Networks at 1.27x.

"The Ribbon team delivered financial results directly in-line with our guidance for the quarter despite continued supply chain constraints. Our continued growth in IP Optical sales in North America, strong RFP activity, and new product pipeline provide confidence that our financial performance will continue to improve throughout the year," noted Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications.

McClelland continued, "The increased investment we are making in product development is accelerating the pace of new product and service introductions in order to deliver on our strategy to generate both near-term and longer-term revenue growth. Partnerships such as our recent Cloud & Edge announcement with Microsoft to accelerate deployment of Teams further differentiate our solutions and expand our market reach."







