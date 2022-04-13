POLYN unveils Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processor for "Tiny AI"

POLYN Technology, a start-up based in Caesarea, Israel unveiled its first Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processor (NASP) chip.

The company says its device embodies the Tiny AI concept.

The NASP chip enables full data processing disaggregation between the sensor node and the cloud. The chip, which is implemented in 55nm CMOS technology, contains several neural networks. Its design proves the NASP “neuron” model as well as the scalability of the technology and efficiency of the chip design automation tools developed by POLYN.

POLYN anticipates the chip will be available to customers in the first quarter of 2023 as its first wearables product, with a fusion of PPG and IMU sensors for the most accurate heart rate measurement along with recognition and tracking of human activity.

“Our first chip is created from trained neural networks by NASP Compiler and synthesis tools that generated Netlist and the silicon engineering files from the software math model simulation. We will continue to refine our technology for creation of new generation chips,” said Yaakov Milstain, COO of POLYN.

“This achievement validates the intensive work of our multinational team,” said Aleksandr Timofeev, CEO and founder of POLYN Technology. “Our chip represents the most advanced technology bridging analog computations and the digital core. It is designed with neuroscience in mind, replicating pre-processing the primary cortical area of the human brain does at the periphery before learning at the center.”

