POET Technologies joins Singapore's Hybrid-Integrated Micro-Electronics center

POET Technologies has joined the Singapore Hybrid-Integrated Next Generation micro-Electronics (SHINE) Center located in the College of Design and Engineering at the National University of Singapore (NUS).
“The vision for SHINE comes from Professor Aaron Thean, Dean of the College of Design and Engineering, with whom POET has worked for a number of years on certain engineering challenges, and more recently Professor Lim Yeow Kheng, who joined the faculty about two years ago from STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO of POET Technologies. “We are delighted to be a founding member of SHINE, as it brings together equipment and expertise that NUS and companies in the consortium may use, independently and confidentially, to develop advanced processes and manufacturing techniques for hybrid integration of photonics devices. The systems, scientific instruments and engineering staff at NUS complements well our existing operation in Singapore, especially in the area of 2.5D and 3D semiconductor manufacturing. We plan to use the SHINE Center to design and manufacture Optical Interposer-based solutions for several new vertical markets, consistent with the mission of SHINE, including applications in sensing and the Internet of Things (IoT).”
https://cde.nus.edu.sg/research/research-centres/singapore-hybrid-integrated-next-generation-electronics-shine-centre-shine