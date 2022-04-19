POET Technologies joins Singapore's Hybrid-Integrated Micro-Electronics center

POET Technologies has joined the Singapore Hybrid-Integrated Next Generation micro-Electronics (SHINE) Center located in the College of Design and Engineering at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The mission of the SHINE Center is to address fundamental issues arising in IoT microelectronics and to engage industry players during the development cycle, to eventually translate the technology to industry. A strong team formed by top-notch professors across the world from NUS, NTU, University of California Berkeley and Northeastern University, A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (IME) and DSO National Laboratories (DSO) will be actively involved as research participants. Other members of the Consortium currently include Advanced Micro Foundry (AMF), Applied Materials, Cadence Design System, Continental Automotive and SOITEC. James Lee, Vice President and General Manager of POET’s Singapore subsidiary, has played a key role in the conception of the Consortium and will lead several projects on behalf of the company. SHINE is expected to have a partnership launch and inaugural technical workshop in June.

“The vision for SHINE comes from Professor Aaron Thean, Dean of the College of Design and Engineering, with whom POET has worked for a number of years on certain engineering challenges, and more recently Professor Lim Yeow Kheng, who joined the faculty about two years ago from STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO of POET Technologies. “We are delighted to be a founding member of SHINE, as it brings together equipment and expertise that NUS and companies in the consortium may use, independently and confidentially, to develop advanced processes and manufacturing techniques for hybrid integration of photonics devices. The systems, scientific instruments and engineering staff at NUS complements well our existing operation in Singapore, especially in the area of 2.5D and 3D semiconductor manufacturing. We plan to use the SHINE Center to design and manufacture Optical Interposer-based solutions for several new vertical markets, consistent with the mission of SHINE, including applications in sensing and the Internet of Things (IoT).”

https://cde.nus.edu.sg/research/research-centres/singapore-hybrid-integrated-next-generation-electronics-shine-centre-shine

http://www.poet-technologies.com