Parallel Wireless conducts Open RAN field trial in Brazil

Parallel Wireless is partnering with Inatel, Telecom Infra Project (TIP), Brisanet, Claro, TIM, and Vivo to conduct an Open RAN field trial throughout Brazil and other LATAM countries.

Inatel - National Institute of Telecommunications is an education, research, and technology development center created in 1965 and located in Santa Rita do Sapucaí, southern Minas Gerais, also known as the Electronics Valley. It was the first institution of higher education in Telecommunications Engineering in Brazil.

Parallel Wireless will provide an Open RAN network enabling All Gs (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G) utilizing Band 7 for the trial. The setup in test has Comba and Dell Technologies solutions. Mobile Network Operators Brisanet, Claro, TIM and Vivo are partners in the Open Field program.

Russell Ribeiro, Regional VP LATAM Sales at Parallel Wireless said, "We are excited to partner with Inatel and TIP to showcase our leading-edge cloud-native, O-RAN compliant, Open RAN solutions enabling 4G and 5G broadband connectivity, providing leading edge applications for the citizens of Brazil and other LATAM countries. We are starting this Open Field program with 4G and will evolve to 5G later this year. We believe this program is a very good showroom for MNOs throughout Latin America to come and see our platform in operation in a real field environment."

Gleyson A. dos Santos, Business Development Specialist at Inatel said, "I am thrilled to participate in this field trial with Parallel Wireless and TIP where we will showcase how Open RAN technology enables robust wireless telecommunications products with improved software quality, less maintenance, faster adoption of new technologies and better user experiences."

http://www.parallelwireless.com